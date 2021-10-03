Everything seems to indicate that the AirPods 3 will arrive before …

Apple

According to a new report, the next generation of AirPods Apple looks like they would be on their way before the end of this year. Among the rumors they highlight that they would have a new design similar to that of the AirPods Pro. The third generation of AirPods is on the way The last time the AirPods It was in March 2019. In this generation Apple added better sound, longer battery life and the H1 chip for better connectivity and support for the “Hey Siri” function. Eventually a hearing aid update was necessary, and it seems that this is what the new generation of hearing aids will receive according to the rumors that have been circulating on the Internet. One of these most notorious rumors is that the new design would be completely inspired by the AirPods Pro as well as its functions.

Now the question would be when would they arrive? A new article from Digitimes, citing industry sources, claim that the new AirPods would be launching before the end of 2021. This same medium mentioned earlier that they were already doing mass production since mid-September, will it be?

Apple has planned at least one other event that would be focused on the Mac for this month, according to the rumors that are circulating through different media. There is a lot of noise in the network so it is very possible that all the rumors are fulfilled in some way before the end of the year.

As additional data, sHello to the first AirPods They were given a stage performance during an Apple event. Moreover, in lThe second generation update and even AirPods Pro were announced through press releases long before they were available to start with pre-purchase requests.