Everything ready for MWC 2022

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Everything is ready in Barcelona for the MWC 2022. The Mobile World Congress returns to the Catalan capital from February 28 to March 3 and the best we can say after the suspensions of previous years due to COVID-19 is that it will be celebrated.

The Mobile World Congress It is the world’s largest mobility fair. Although large firms in the sector have decided not to participate physically, they will be present through virtual conferences and online presentations that have gained strength during the pandemic. Still far from the figures of the best years, the organizer and representative of the industry, GSMA, expects to have more than 1,800 exhibitors, attendees from 183 countries and a physical occupation of “three times more space” than last year in the venue of Gran Via de Fira from Barcelona.

And a good number of speakers shows the importance that the industry gives to the event. We will have presidents and CEOs of large operators such as Vodafone, Telefónica or China Telecom; from manufacturers such as Qualcomm, Huawei, HTC or Nokia; the head of the US regulator FCC (very important when it comes to radio certifications) and other important executives from industries connected to mobility such as automotive, financial technology and even medical care.

As an example, HPE will present its new mobile phone and Wi-Fi technologies for creating private networks for business, industrial and public sector use. Cisco will also be present with its latest technological innovations related to private 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6E wireless connections, Internet of Things and Open RAN. Other big players with a physical presence will be Intel, with sessions on network evolution, private networks for companies or AI and robotics, and Red Hat, which will talk about Open RAN, private 5G for companies and AI models.

MWC 2022

MWC 2022, new mobiles and other products

All in all, and although we see a strong focus on the ‘Pro’ theme under the banner of “Connectivity Unleashed” and main themes such as 5G Connection, IA, CloudNet or IoT, there will be no lack of electronic product presentation either physically or virtually. And beyond mobiles, related to mobility.

Here we give as an example the new Galaxy Book laptops that Samsung will debut in Barcelona and a good number of models from the big manufacturers, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, HP, MSI… that will present computers with Alder Lake-P processors, which Intel has launched this week.

Although great series such as the Galaxy S22 have already been presented, we expect new smartphones of all the greats in the sector (except Apple, which does not participate in these events), Xiaomi and POCO, Oppo, Huawei, Nokia, Realme and others.

There will be no shortage of new folding devices that aim to animate the mobile sector. We will also see new tablets and wearables and related to networks we will have presentations from other providers such as AVM, D-Link or devolo that will present the solution that combines Wi-Fi 6 and Powerline. We will tell you everything in the next few days.

Agenda MWC 2022

  • Organizer: GSMA Association
  • When: From February 28 to March 3, 2022
  • Where: Physical presence in Gran Via of Fira de Barcelona. Virtual events.
  • Content: Electronic product presentation. Keynotes. Technical sessions.
  • Event website
  • MuyComputer Tracking
