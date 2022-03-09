Everything presented by Apple: the new iPhone SE and much more

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The first Apple event of the year 2022 has been loaded with news in four different families of devices: smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and monitors.

Apple has improved the features of the iPhone SE and iPad Air, adding a new desktop computer, the Mac Studio, and a new independent monitor. the studio display

This last section is especially noteworthy, since the previous monitor presented by the Cupertino company, the Pro Display XR presented in 2019 and aimed at a high-end professional audience, had been the only new device of this type with the apple logo since the 2011 introduction of the Thunderbolt Display.

Except for the new monitor, the other three novelties (mobile, tablet, computer) have responded to the proposal of the call in this presentation: Performance in sight. In all of them processors have been incorporated that substantially improve the power of their previous devices.

-iPhone SE 2022: No external changes compared to the previous version of the iPhone SE presented in 2020, the news is inside: A 15 Bionic processor (like the iPhone 13), 5G connectivity and camera improvements that include Deep Fusion technology and Smart HDR 4 It will be available from March 18 to prices from 529 euros for the version with 64 Gb of internal storage, there are options of 128 Gb and 265 Gb.

-iPad Air 2022: Nor is the exterior of the model presented in 2020 modified, although in this fifth generation of Apple’s lightweight tablet its capacity has been extraordinarily enhanced with the inclusion of an M1 processor.

As for the camera, it now incorporates the Center Stage function for tracking and reframing when the user moves or more participants are added to a video conference.

There is also the option of 5G connectivity. It will be available from March 18 at prices from 679 euros for the version with 64 Gb of internal storage and Wi-Fi wireless connectivity, with an option with 265 Gb as well as an option with 5G connectivity.

-Mac Studio: It could almost be said that the Mac Mini has grown, because this new desktop has a very similar form factor but with a greater height, as if two or three Mac Minis were stacked. The reason is the need to host a powerful double turbine ventilation system capable of cooling the enormous power that houses its processor.

It is a new generation of the Apple Silicon family, Apple’s own design microchips. In this case it is the M1 Ultra, with a staggering 20 core CPU figure plus another 64 graphics cores. It is a processor that is above the M1 Pro and M1 Max presented last fall along with the new MacBook Pro. Aimed at users with professional demands, the Mac Studio will be available from March 18 with prices that start at 2,329 euros.

-Studio Display: Taking up the namesake of Apple’s first stand-alone external monitor, introduced in 1998 and featuring a 15-inch flat screen in a translucent plastic casing, this new Studio Display adopts the familiar design of the latest Pro Display XR in aluminum, much like already seen in the latest iMac with M1 processor.

In this case, the dimensions go up to 27 inches in 5K resolution, also having a front camera and speakers compatible with the Dolby Atmos sound system. It will be available from March 18 with two variants: standard glass screen (1,779 euros) or screen with nano-textured glass (2,029 euros), a type of glass that scatters light to reduce reflections and improve the image even in dark environments. high brightness.

