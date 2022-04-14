Everything new that arrives on WhatsApp from today: communities, reactions and 2 GB shipments for everyone

After many advances, closed tests and beta updates, WhatsApp releases a lot of news to all users: from communities to create groups according to needs to reactions. In addition, WhatsApp finally unlocks the limit on sending files: items up to 2 GB can be attached.

It rarely happens that WhatsApp updates its stable application with a lots of changes previously tested in beta, today is a big jump on the platform. Especially for the treatment of specialized groups. What do you need to organize a group of parents, communication between the workers of a company or any other community? Well, just that, the WhatsApp communities, are now official.

WhatsApp Communities: private and interest-managed groups

The new communication tool between users officially reaches the most popular instant messaging application for expand the possibilities of groups without many of the drawbacks possessed by these groups for the organization.

Communities are looking for a different style of communication in WhatsApp groups. Instead of being a space where everyone can talk and listen at the same time, WhatsApp has proposed its new tool as a kind of enclosure where there will be administrators who supervise the global communication in order to maintain the organization; while the rest of the components of the community can create and manage their own internal groups with which to subdivide the different tasks.

A very clear example is that of school groups. Those who have children of school age know firsthand the chaos of WhatsApp groups for parents and teachers. With the community, the school can manage its own communication area within WhatsApp, allowing users to interact with each other reserving the option to send global communications to all participants. In addition, the parents of a class can create their own space within the community; like the AMPA, the extracurriculars, the excursion to the museum…

WhatsApp communities will maintain the following characteristics:

End-to-end encrypted just like the rest of WhatsApp.

just like the rest of WhatsApp. The phone number is hidden from community members, only administrators will be able to see it.

Communities are private: WhatsApp will not allow you to search or locate them . They can only be accessed by invitation.

. They can only be accessed by invitation. Only administrators will be able to send broadcast messages to the entire community.

Each community will have a list of groups that can be accessed . Admins can add and move groups, also delete them.

. Admins can add and move groups, also delete them. Users will be able to decide if they want to be added to communities, just like groups today.

Administrators will be able to report abuse and unauthorized use of communities to WhatsApp. The company can expel participants, close groups and even communities.

More news for everyone: reactions, fewer limits…

Communities are the most noticeable novelty, but there is more:

WhatsApp reactions . The company finally activates the reactions to the messages after months in tests.

. The company finally activates the reactions to the messages after months in tests. Deleted by administrator . Group and community admins will be able to remove “wrong or problematic messages from chats.”

. Group and community admins will be able to remove “wrong or problematic messages from chats.” Send files up to 2 GB . After the localized test in Argentina, the expansion up to 2 GB of attached files reaches all users.

. After the localized test in Argentina, the expansion up to 2 GB of attached files reaches all users. Voice calls up to 32 people. WhatsApp raises the number of participants in voice calls from eight to thirty-two.

WhatsApp news is activated from today for everyone. And they will be arriving over the next few days as the applications and servers are updated.

More information | WhatsApp