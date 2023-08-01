- Advertisement -

Netflix’s departures for the month of August include a lot of comedy specials and even a few Netflix originals. But for us, it’s the movies that catch our collective attention. Les Misérables, Dunkirk, Mean Girls, The Ring, Salt, and more are headed out the door. And while they will likely land at other streaming services in the near future, you still have time to get the most out of your subscription by watching them before they leave.

There are a lot of new and exciting arrivals coming to Netflix at the beginning of August, so all of this comes around in the circle of streaming. But to help you make plans to catch the impending departures, we’ve assembled this list of everything leaving Netflix in August 2023. As always, our picks are in bold.

Trying to fit in some great movies or shows before they’re gone from Netflix and other streaming services at the end of the month? Check our other monthly roundup of everything leaving Hulu. You can find even more recommendations in our lists of the and best shows on Netflix, which are updated every week.

Our top pick for August

Leaving Netflix in August 2023

August 4

Chennai Express

Honey Girls

Ije: The Journey

August 5

Nasha Natasha

Tango Feroz

August 6

Esperando la carroza

Quam’s Money

Slay

August 7

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story

August 9

August 11

The Crowned Clown (Wang-i doin nam-ja) (Season 1)

Kongsuni and Friends (Seasons 1-2)

The Lost Husband

August 12

Brother Jekwu

Dope

Jim Gaffigan: Beyond the Pale

Jim Gaffigan: King Baby

Jim Gaffigan: Mr. Universe

Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed

August 13

August 14

Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional

Knightfall (Seasons 1-2)

August 15

August 16

Awara Paagal Deewana

Bombay

The Game (Seasons 1-3)

Seventh Son

Winx Club (Season 6 and Season 7)

August 17

Bakugan: Evolutions (Season 1)

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

O Kadhal Kanmani

August 19

August 20

Bleach (2018) – Netflix Original Removal

Little Singham

Little Singham – Black Shadow

My Ex & Whys

Santiago of the Seas (Season 1)

The Breakup Playlist

August 21

A Second Chance

Beauty and the Bestie

Bride For Rent

Can’t Help Falling in Love

Four Sisters and a Wedding

It Takes a Man and a Woman

The Mistress

She’s Dating the Gangster

August 23

August 24

The Creative Indians (Season 1)

August 25

Take My Brother Away (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

August 26

August 31

A Knight’s Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art (Seasons 1-3)

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream (Seasons 1-3)

She’s Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister (Seasons 1-6)

Sleepless in Seattle

