Netflix’s departures for the month of August include a lot of comedy specials and even a few Netflix originals. But for us, it’s the movies that catch our collective attention. Les Misérables, Dunkirk, Mean Girls, The Ring, Salt, and more are headed out the door. And while they will likely land at other streaming services in the near future, you still have time to get the most out of your subscription by watching them before they leave.
There are a lot of new and exciting arrivals coming to Netflix at the beginning of August, so all of this comes around in the circle of streaming. But to help you make plans to catch the impending departures, we’ve assembled this list of everything leaving Netflix in August 2023. As always, our picks are in bold.
Trying to fit in some great movies or shows before they’re gone from Netflix and other streaming services at the end of the month? Check our other monthly roundup of everything leaving Hulu. You can find even more recommendations in our lists of the best movies on Netflix and best shows on Netflix, which are updated every week.
Our top pick for August
Leaving Netflix in August 2023
August 4
- Chennai Express
- Honey Girls
- Ije: The Journey
August 5
- Nasha Natasha
- Tango Feroz
August 6
- Esperando la carroza
- Quam’s Money
- Slay
August 7
- Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story
August 9
August 11
- The Crowned Clown (Wang-i doin nam-ja) (Season 1)
- Kongsuni and Friends (Seasons 1-2)
- The Lost Husband
August 12
- Brother Jekwu
- Dope
- Jim Gaffigan: Beyond the Pale
- Jim Gaffigan: King Baby
- Jim Gaffigan: Mr. Universe
- Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed
August 13
August 14
- Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional
- Knightfall (Seasons 1-2)
August 15
August 16
- Awara Paagal Deewana
- Bombay
- The Game (Seasons 1-3)
- Seventh Son
- Winx Club (Season 6 and Season 7)
August 17
- Bakugan: Evolutions (Season 1)
- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
- O Kadhal Kanmani
August 19
August 20
- Bleach (2018) – Netflix Original Removal
- Little Singham
- Little Singham – Black Shadow
- My Ex & Whys
- Santiago of the Seas (Season 1)
- The Breakup Playlist
August 21
- A Second Chance
- Beauty and the Bestie
- Bride For Rent
- Can’t Help Falling in Love
- Four Sisters and a Wedding
- It Takes a Man and a Woman
- The Mistress
- She’s Dating the Gangster
August 23
August 24
- The Creative Indians (Season 1)
August 25
- Take My Brother Away (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
August 26
August 31
- A Knight’s Tale
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
- InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
- InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
- InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
- The Italian Job
- Mean Girls
- Moving Art (Seasons 1-3)
- Open Season
- Open Season 2
- Paranormal Activity
- The Ring
- Salt
- Scream (Seasons 1-3)
- She’s Gotta Have It
- Sister, Sister (Seasons 1-6)
- Sleepless in Seattle
