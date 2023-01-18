Everything leaked! Galaxy S23 line has confirmed specifications in official Samsung material

Apparently, Samsung will not have much to present at the event on February 1st. That’s because a new leak brought the official material that the brand will use to promote the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra in France.

The images were shared by the leaker Dohyun Kim, and in them it is possible to see the official design of the smartphones and confirm that they must be announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

In addition, Samsung highlights the presence of a main camera with 200 MP in the Ultra model, while the others must have a 50 MP sensor.