Everything leaked! Galaxy S23 line has confirmed specifications in official Samsung material

Apparently, Samsung will not have much to present at the event on February 1st. That’s because a new leak brought the official material that the brand will use to promote the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra in France.
The images were shared by the leaker Dohyun Kim, and in them it is possible to see the official design of the smartphones and confirm that they must be announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
In addition, Samsung highlights the presence of a main camera with 200 MP in the Ultra model, while the others must have a 50 MP sensor.
The other lenses in the trio are 12 MP ultrawide and telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The front lens of all will be 12 MP and should have autofocus, in addition to 4K video recording with HDR.
All smartphones in the Galaxy S23 lineup are expected to feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2, an under-display fingerprint reader, Dolby Atmos certified stereo sound, an IP68 rating, and wireless charging.
The S23 Ultra should have versions with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage, but none appear to have LPDDR5X RAM or Wi-Fi 7 technology.
In addition, the battery of the Galaxy S23 is 3,900 mAh, the S23 Plus uses 4,700 mAh, while the S23 Ultra adopts 5,000 mAh. When it comes to connectivity, the three must have 5G connection, eSIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and USB-C port.
Finally, they all also come out of the box with Android 13 running underneath the proprietary One UI 5.1 interface.
What did you think of the specifications of the Galaxy S23 line? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.