Everything leaked! ASUS ROG Phone 6D has Dimensity 9000 Plus and specs confirmed

September 19 is still a long way off, but the public already knows basically everything about the new ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate. That’s because, in addition to the manufacturer’s own teasers, a leak published by Digital Chat Station brought the 6D’s complete file.
According to the leaker, the two smartphones should be launched with MediaTek Dimension 9000 Plus processorand they are also expected to share the 6.78-inch AMOLED screen.
This panel must support up to 165 Hz refresh rate and have FHD+ resolution.
The smartphone fingerprint reader should be located under the front panel, while the main camera uses the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor.
In addition to exchanging Qualcomm’s hardware for the MediaTek solution, ASUS itself reinforces that the new smartphones must have a new cooling system that promises to outperform the competition’s solutions.
As much as it is not clear, everything indicates that the main differences between the 6D and 6D Ultimate models must be on account of the RAM memory and internal storage.
ROG Phone 6D battery must have a capacity of 6,000 mAh, which will be divided into two cells and will support 65W charging. Finally, there is native Android 12.
- 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with rate support up to 165 Hz
- MediaTek Dimension 9000 Plus Platform
- 8GB or 12GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 50 MP main rear camera (Sony IMX766 with OIS)
- 5G connection, new cooling system and Bluetooth 5.3
- 6,000mAh battery with 65W charging
- android 12
What do you think of the ROG Phone 6D specs? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.