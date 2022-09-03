Everything leaked! ASUS ROG Phone 6D has Dimensity 9000 Plus and specs confirmed

September 19 is still a long way off, but the public already knows basically about the new ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate. That’s because, in addition to the manufacturer’s own teasers, a leak published by Digital Chat Station brought the 6D’s complete file.

According to the leaker, the two smartphones should be launched with MediaTek Dimension 9000 Plus processorand they are also expected to share the 6.78-inch AMOLED screen.

This panel must support up to 165 Hz refresh rate and have FHD+ resolution.