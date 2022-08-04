Everything is known about the OPPO Watch 3, and it goes straight to Apple and Samsung

- Advertisement -

not long ago OPPO confirmed that it would launch a new smartwatch in a short time, and that it would have very important advances. Well, today a large number of features have been published that will be part of this smart watch and that ensure that it will be one of the best on the market.

The model we are talking about is the OPPO Watch 3, a device that was already known to have inside it the new processor that it has presented not long ago Qualcomm. This belongs to the range Snapdragon (specifically it will be the W5) and it is the most powerful that has ever been used in smart watches. Obviously, this is an excellent starting point to compete with the best models that both and have.

To begin with, the screen will be type AMOLED to ensure high image quality and allow, among other things, a powerful brightness so that sunlight is not a problem. The dimensions of this component will be 1.91 inches and it will have 3D curvature on the edges to make the design attractive. And, of course, it will have protection against possible shocks (and water, of course).

It should be noted that this model will evolve, leaving aside the two buttons that existed in previous generations. will now include a rotating crown to carry out actions typical of the Wear OS operating system used by the OPPO Watch 3. As far as connectivity is concerned, there is good news, since everything necessary will be included, an example is that it will have NFC, Wi-Fi and eSIM. Besides, the ECG sensor will be present, which means advanced and reliable physical data collection.

In addition, the known data points to the inclusion of a apollo 4 plus chip to perform low-level functions, thus offloading the processor so that you always get the best performance with your applications.

Differential autonomy

This may be something that makes some users opt for this smartwatch, since using the Wear OS operating system it is expected that its time of use reaches no less than five days. An outrage compared to what other models currently offer. It is even speculated that it will be able to use the less advanced RTOS operating system to go up to 15.

The day August 10 This new OPPO wearable accessory is expected to be officially announced, and at the moment nothing is known about its price. But, taking into account everything that we have indicated, it will not be exactly a device that is in a range between 100 and 150 euros. And the truth is that it is completely logical.

