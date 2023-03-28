Everything is already known about the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 which, moreover, will not be presented alone

- Advertisement -

Once the rumors about you OnePlus could leave some markets in Europe, many of the characteristics that a new device that the Asian company has already prepared have been known. We tell you what the new Nord CE 3 is expected to offer, which is the smartphone we are talking about.

The first thing that must be taken into consideration is that this will be a terminal that will be focused on the most basic mid-range, so this must be taken into account before assessing whether or not it will be good. So for example your panel will be type LCD so that the price does not skyrocket. This will have dimensions of about 6.5 inches with Full HD+ resolution -There are doubts as to whether it will have 90 or 120Hz, but the first value would be normal-.

Other features of the OnePlus Nord CE 3

The processor seems pretty clear that it will be a snapdragon 695 from Qualcomm that will be accompanied by a 8GB RAM. This combination ensures good performance, so those who decide to buy the terminal should not think that some of the usual Android applications will not work well. In addition, the SoC includes network access 5G and, in what has to do with storage, we are talking about a minimum of 128 gigs. Therefore, it will be able to compete face to face with any model on the market.

On the other hand, to increase the attractiveness of the new OnePlus model, a rear camera with two men will be included, with a main one of 108MP. Besides, the battery will be 5,000mAh To ensure a time of use that can convince, which will be accompanied in this section with a fast charge of 67W. With this, and taking into account that you will not lack Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, it is clear that the terminal will be quite striking for everyone.

An unexpected presentation partner

At first, it was thought that the terminal we are talking about would be announced independently, but the company has reported that the day April 4 (which is the moment chosen for the presentation), new wireless headphones will also be made official.

Massive Driver. Yep, the #OnePlusNordBuds2‘s 12.4mm Titanium dynamic driver means booming bass and crisp treble. Go big or go home.

—OnePlus (@oneplus) March 27, 2023

These are the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, of which its design has been known in a message published by the manufacturer itself. They are earbuds type and will have interest options such as autonomy more than 24 hours; ability to connect to two devices at once; and, of course, they will have noise cancellation. They don’t look bad.

