5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsEverything iOS 16.3.1 Brings to Your iPhone

Everything iOS 16.3.1 Brings to Your iPhone

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
1676764936 apple iphone 14 8200.jpg
1676764936 apple iphone 14 8200.jpg
- Advertisement -

Apple released iOS 16.3.1 on Monday, a few weeks after the release of iOS 16.3. While the previous release included new features like security keys for Apple ID and support for the second-generation HomePod, the latest update fixes some issues that iPhone users might have run into recently, including a bug that Apple said might be actively exploited.

Here’s what’s included in Apple’s iOS 16.3.1 update.

What’s in iOS 16.3.1

- Advertisement -

The latest iOS update includes bug fixes and security updates that address issues with iCloud, Siri, Find My and crash detection.

CNET Tech Tips logo

Apple’s security notes say this latest update patches an iPhone bug that may have been actively exploited. Apple writes that the bug affects iPhone 8 models and later.

The update could also fix an iCloud issue some users ran into after the release of iOS 16.3. Some users on Reddit and Twitter have said they haven’t been able to back up to iCloud since the release of the previous update.

Another issue that iOS 16.3.1 could address has to do with crash detection on iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models. Crash detection has helped alert first responders to some car crashes, but it has also been triggered when some users ride roller coasters with their phones

- Advertisement -

Here’s what Apple writes is fixed with iOS 16.3.1.

  • iCloud settings may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud.
  • Siri requests for Find My may not work.
  • Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

For more, check out all the features you missed in iOS 16.3 and how you can sign up to test Apple’s iOS beta software.

- Advertisement -


Now playing:
Watch this:

iOS 16: Powerful Features You May Have Missed



6:28

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

This school in the Indian desert stays cool even in extreme heat

Written by Chelsea Lee, CNNIn the north Indian desert town of Jaisalmer, also known...
Latest news

Texas death row inmate who cut out his eyes seeks clemency

HOUSTON -- Plagued by mental illness, Texas death row inmate Andre Thomas started hearing...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.