Everything flowing: work on the LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven on schedule

Germany’s first liquefied natural gas is d to go into operation at the end of the year. So far, the work is on schedule. The weather is crucial.

According to the Lower Saxony port infrastructure company NPorts, the construction work on the liquefied natural gas terminal in Wilhelmshaven is on schedule. Almost four months after the start of construction, a total of 194 piles were driven in. These are used to attach the new systems for the LNG feeder. 53 piles still have to be driven. A concrete platform and access bridge have already been deployed using a floating crane.

Pipeline is also making progress

According to NPorts, 30 to 40 people are constantly employed on the construction site. Meanwhile, behind the dike, the construction site for a new gas pipeline is in full swing. This connects the new terminal with the national gas network and gas storage facilities in Friedeburg, East Frisia. After a protest action by climate protectors, a permanent police presence was set up there and the security precautions around the construction site were increased. In the further course of the route, however, the work on the pipes can already be observed.

When building the LNG terminal, an existing handling facility for chemical substances at Voslapper Groden can be used, which significantly speeds up the construction of the LNG terminal. In addition, as a first step, the use of a Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) is planned, a special ship with which the cryogenic liquid gas that is brought ashore by LNG ships is converted back into a gaseous state.

Storms could jeopardize schedule

According to the Lower Saxony Ministry of Energy, the LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven is scheduled to start operations this winter, on December 23rd. Uncertainties exist due to the upcoming storm and flood season. The terminal, which is operated by Uniper, is intended to further reduce Germany’s dependence on Russian gas supplies. According to the operator, around 7.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year can be imported via the investor. This corresponds to 8.5 percent of Germany’s gas requirements. Further terminals are planned in Brunsbüttel, Stade and Lubmin. Plans for another floating terminal in Wilhelmshaven were also recently announced.

