Everything announced during the Capcom Spotlight stream

If you’re a Capcom fan, you’re about to have a very good 2023. The publisher currently has some major plans for the first half of the year, with tentpole releases like Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6 on the horizon. With so much in the works, it only makes sense that the company would want to hold its own Nintendo Direct-style livestream earlier than its typical June spot this year.

Capcom was clear about what it was showing beforehand, noting it would only focus on five games. We knew we’d get deep dives into upcoming and existing games, including Exoprimal and Monster Hunter Rise. In addition to that, though, the big news was that a free Resident Evil 4 demo is now available to try. Capcom peppered in a few other small surprises too, revealing the final commentator for Street Fighter 6 and an odd digital theme park.

- Advertisement -

If you missed the show, here’s everything that was announced.

A Resident Evil 4 demo is out now

For the stream’s grand finale, Capcom revealed that a demo for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake is out now. The trial version is dubbed the “Chainsaw Demo.” It has no time limit and players can try it as many times as they want. It appears to place players in the very beginning chapter of the game, where Leon S. Kennedy must fight a swarm of villagers.

That wasn’t the only Resident Evil news. Upcoming CGI animated film Resident Evil: Death Island got a quick new trailer. It’s scheduled to release this summer.

Exoprimal gets a release date and beta

Dinosaur shooter Exoprimal got a major spotlight during the show, with a brand new trailer detailing its story and characters. The big reveal is that the game is officially launching on July 14, with an open beta running from March 17 to 19. It will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass too. The stream also went into detail on the game’s survival pass, its pre-order bonuses, and a deluxe edition that’ll include some digital extras.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective returns this June

- Advertisement -

We already knew that Nintendo DS cult classic Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective would get a port to modern consoles this summer. Now, we know its exact release date: June 30. The port includes an improved user interface, improved performance, and newly arranged versions of its 37 music tracks. Pre-orders are available now and will include bonuses like extra music and background sets.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak comes to new platforms

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on April 28. That expansion will include every update up to free title update 3. Capcom will host another digital event focused on the game’s next update in April.

Capcom celebrates 40 years with a digital theme park

In the show’s most surprising announcement, Capcom announced that it would celebrate its 50th anniversary with a digital theme park called Capcom Town. What does that mean? We’re not exactly sure, but fans can currently register for its June 12 “grand opening” — though the provided link to do so was broken at the time of writing, even after the show ended.

Street Fighter 6 gets its final commentator

- Advertisement -

Capcom revealed the final commentator that’ll join Street Fighter 6: Hikaru Takahashi. The Japanese actress will join previously announced commentators including WWE superstar Zelina Vega. Commentary will also be available in 13 languages in the final game.

In addition to that, Capcom revealed that Street Fighter 6 will be featured during its Pro Tour 2023 esports series. The first-place winner will receive $1 million.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection gets new features

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection opened the show, giving another glimpse at the classic game collection. The segment acted as a general overview of the gameplay, but it revealed some new details too. The game will include all 499 patch cards that were only originally available in Japan. These can be used in Mega Man Battle Network 4 through 6. It also adds Buster Max Mode, which makes the game easier by powering up buster shots by 100. In addition to that, the final game will include an art gallery that includes over 1,000 illustrations.

Editors’ Recommendations

























