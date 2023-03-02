Everyone get ready: Xiaomi will launch its own smartwatch with Wear OS from Google

ready-xiaomi-will- -its-own- -with.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

not long ago Xiaomi announced a new smartwatch that uses the Android operating system, but with MIUI’s own customization. This does not seem to be enough for the Asian company and, for this reason and seeing the benefits it currently has Wear OS, I would be thinking of putting a device with this development on the market. So Samsung and get ready.

One of the great advantages that the new smartwatch would have is that it would have Google services. This, beyond allowing the execution of some specific applications, would allow the wearable access the play store. In this way, the app ecosystem to which you would have access from the first moment would be spectacular. Therefore, Xiaomi would end up succumbing – like Samsung at the time – to the development of the Mountain View company for smart watches. And this would only strengthen it.

The few details that are known at the moment

One of those that seems certain is that the nomenclature of the name would be Xiaomi Watch, it remains to be seen how it would continue later to make it attractive to users. In addition, in what has to do with maintaining the Asian firm’s way of working, the control of all the details of the accessory would be done with the Mi Fitness application, which is the same one that is currently used with the smart watch models that the manufacturer has on the market. Therefore, there would not be many changes for users who are already loyal to the brand.

Xiaomi

In what has to do with the version of Wear OSthe normal thing is that the device has the third -which has meant a very important leap in functionalities and good performance-, Of course, it would not be ruled out that this model could be the first to release the fourth which is believed to be announced by Google at its developer event in May. In this way, they would give Xiaomi a good boost when it arrived at the operating system. For the rest, there is no data regarding the hardware, but betting on a Qualcomm processor (due to the great relationship between both companies- it is the most logical.

Arrival of the Xiaomi watch on the market

Well, according to the data that have been published, it seems that the idea is that the new smartwatch is a reality this year. And, yes, we mean putting it up for sale. Therefore, a presentation in the month of October seems to make all the sense in the world. The price, obviously, is a mystery, but surely the accessory does not fall below 350 euros. Will Xiaomi be able to improve the autonomy of these devices with Wear OS?

