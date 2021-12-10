Every home in Dublin set to get €100 off first electricity bill of 2022

Every home in Dublin is set to get €100 off their first electricity bill of 2022.

The new government package is set to cost over €170 million, and will go before Cabinet for approval on Tuesday.

And hopes are it will ease pressure on people struggling to cope with the rise in energy prices.

The one-off €100 credit payment will cover January and February and then be deducted from every household electric bill in March 2022.

Inflation increased by 5.3% in November alone, which represents the steepest increase since June 2001, according to the Central Statistics Office.

In the past year, electricity prices have shot up 21% with gas prices up a whopping 26%, CSO figures revealed.

The Tanaiste has said that the Government is looking into ways to reduce the financial strain on households.

“We’d hope to be in a position to make a decision on that in the near future, so that people will see the effect of that in the bills that they receive in the new year, being a little bit less than perhaps they expected,” Leo Varadkar said.

