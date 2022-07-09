Evernote now allows you to create recurring tasks to be more productive

With the arrival of the task management feature in Evernote last year, users have been missing some features, such as the ability to create recurring tasks.

And it is that in addition to being able to create specific tasks for specific activities, there are also activities that have to be done periodically over time, something that has not been reflected in Evernote’s tasks function until now, although the wait is over.



[mb_related_posts1]

And it is that Evernote, which for some could be better than Google Keep, is launching a new update of its service where the ability to create recurring tasks is already becoming a reality, being deployed both in mobile applications and in the web version of this service.

And it is that:

Evernote is all about providing the tools to become your “second brain,” and now with recurring tasks, your to-dos can become second nature.

This will prevent users from having to continuously enter the tasks that they have to perform on a recurring basis, allowing them to be more efficient in the use of their time in carrying out each of their tasks.

The platform explains it as follows:

Recurring tasks help you push your schedule by allowing you to be proactive instead of reactive. That way, you can be more present and approach your pending tasks in a calm and methodical way.

Evernote also reminds that this new feature can be used both in the personal sphere as well as in the professional field, whether you are an employee of a company or the head of it, and even point out that users can also carry out recurring tasks to your existing notes:

[mb_related_posts2]

No matter what your career or personal life demands, recurring tasks help increase your productivity and make it easier for you to dedicate your mental space to what matters most. Your homework may live in your notes, but that doesn’t mean they have to live in your head, rent free.

And in this same line they add that:

Just as creating recurring tasks for your career can increase your productivity and effectiveness, the same applies to your personal to-dos. That way, you can focus on your professional duties while you’re at work and take care of the rest after you clock in, giving you the freedom to forget about anything in life that’s on your mind when you have other tasks to complete.

More information: Evernote