Evergrande’s dispersion complicates its credit problems

It is difficult to part with an affiliate that you like. However, Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan is learning the downsides of keeping it for too long, as he struggles to get quick cash from his stakes in his electric car and property management businesses to pay off some € 42 billion of debt. short term. Both units, majority owned by the developer, have seen their shares fall, largely due to their association with Hui.

Evergrande’s troubles are the subject of daily headlines; Tuesday’s batch included a warning from the company that September, normally a boom season for property sales on the peninsula, would see a significant decline in transactions, putting further pressure on faltering cash flows.

In addition to the widespread cooling of the Chinese property market, it is quite natural for prospective home buyers to be wary of a developer struggling to finish projects already sold. The news, along with images of angry creditors gathering at Evergrande’s Shenzhen headquarters demanding a refund, sent the promoter’s € 5 billion shares hit a new six-year low.

In the same announcement, Evergrande admitted that it has made little progress in exiting other investments. The deficit China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle, which has fallen 86% in the past three months, relies on support from its parent, so it’s no wonder buyers are wary. But even Evergrande Property Services Group, a highly profitable unit that went public last year, is down 52% in the same period. The promoter managed to sell a 49% stake in a bottled water company for 2 billion yuan (260 million euros). The fact that it was not yet publicly traded probably helped.

Like many other Asian conglomerates, Evergrande’s annual report for 2020 speaks of a “diversified industrial ecosystem,” a way of hinting at some vague thematic link between units with otherwise negligible synergies. This jargon is ubiquitous in the corporate networks that populate the Asian Stock Exchanges, where the only significant connection between the units is the ego of a tycoon. But when the tycoon falls, everything that previously turned into gold turns to stock market mud, and what seemed like hedging against business risk ends up exacerbating it.