Ever-growing bot traffic: what does it mean for online security?

In the digital age in which we live, Internet traffic has become an integral part of our lives, given the high volume of data that circulates there. However, according to a recent report from cybersecurity firm Imperva, the online traffic landscape is undergoing significant changes.

Bots, which are automated computer programs, are playing an increasingly important role in the way we interact on the web.

- Advertisement -

Bots dominate online traffic

According to the Imperva report, in 2022 bots accounted for 47.4% of all internet traffic, which is an increase of 5.1% compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, traffic generated by human users fell to the lowest level in eight years, accounting for 52.6% of the total. This statistic clearly reveals the growing dominance of bots in the digital realm.

Are all bots bad?

On the Internet, there are two types of automated programs known colloquially as “good bots” and “bad bots.” Good bots are programs designed for useful and ethical purposes. Their goal is to help users and improve their online experience. These bots include search bots, used by search engines to index web pages, and customer service bots, which provide automated responses to common queries. There are also social media bots, which help in spam moderation and detection, as well as news and update bots.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, bad bots are programs designed with harmful intent. These bots are used for fraudulent or illegal activities. For example, spam bots send unwanted messages, while phishing bots try to obtain personal information. Social media manipulation bots artificially inflate account popularity or spread disinformation, and DDoS attack bots generate massive traffic to crash online services.

Malicious Bot Concerns

The growing presence of bots raises significant concerns in terms of cybersecurity. Imperva’s report highlights the growth of malicious bot traffic, related to malicious software applications that can abuse, misuse and carry out cyberattacks. In 2022, malicious bot traffic grew by 2.5% compared to the previous year, reaching 30.2%.

The report also reveals other relevant data. In 2022, 51.2% of all malicious bot traffic was classified as “advanced”, a significant increase compared to 25.9% in 2021. Additionally, the number of account takeover (ATO) attacks increased by a staggering 155%. These attacks accounted for approximately 15% of all login attempts over the past year.

- Advertisement -

Countries and industries most affected

In terms of geographic distribution, the report shows that Germany tops the list with 68.6% of its traffic identified as malicious bots. It is followed by Ireland with 45.1% and Singapore with 43.1%. The United States is also above average, registering 32.1% of bot traffic.

Within industries, Imperva’s report identifies the travel, retail and financial services sectors as the most affected by bot attacks. Robot-related incidents accounted for 24.7% of attacks in the travel industry, followed by retail at 21% and financial services at 12.7%. On the other hand, the gaming and telecommunications sectors had the highest proportions of malicious bot traffic on their websites and apps, with rates of 58.7% and 47.7%, respectively.

Cybersecurity challenges and measures

The increase in bot traffic poses significant challenges in terms of cybersecurity. Businesses and users must take steps to protect against potential threats. It is essential to implement robust security solutions, such as firewalls and intrusion detection systems, to identify and block malicious bot traffic. Additionally, education and awareness about online security practices are crucial to prevent attacks and avoid falling into bot traps.

Fighting bot trafficking requires close collaboration between industry, governments and security agencies. Sharing information and best practices is essential to effectively combat cyber threats. Furthermore, the implementation of clear regulations and policies can help mitigate the risks associated with bots and ensure a safer digital environment for all users.

As technology continues to advance, we are likely to see even more growth in the use of bots in different sectors. While bots can be beneficial in certain contexts, such as automated customer service, they also pose challenges in terms of security and privacy. It is critical that we continue to innovate in cybersecurity solutions and are prepared to adapt to changing cyber threats.