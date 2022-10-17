Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsEvent streaming: Apache Kafka 3.3 arms ZooKeeper replacement KRaft

Event streaming: Apache Kafka 3.3 arms ZooKeeper replacement KRaft

Tech NewsSocial NetworksYoutube

Published on

By Brian Adam
event streaming apache kafka 33 arms zookeeper replacement kraft.jpg
event streaming apache kafka 33 arms zookeeper replacement kraft.jpg
- Advertisement -

As of Kafka 3.3, KRaft is considered production-ready for new clusters. However, KRaft does not yet fully cover the range of functions that ZooKeeper is used to.

The Kafka message broker project managed by the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) has reached version 3.3.0. Among the numerous innovations, the first release of the ZooKeeper successor KRaft stands out. KRaft, which was introduced in version 2.8 as part of the switch to a self-managed metadata quorum, is now considered ready for production for use in connection with new Kafka clusters.

Bye bye ZooKeeper, hello KRaft

As early as spring 2021, the Kafka team gave a first glimpse of the future of the message broker without ZooKeeper. Since then, work on the KRaft metadata and APIs has progressed steadily. With version 3.3.0, the self-managing metadata quorum integrated into Apache Kafka has apparently reached the required maturity to now also prove itself in production environments – as can be seen from the Kafka Improvement Proposal KIP-133.

- Advertisement -

This is the official starting signal for the transition phase from ZooKeeper to KRaft. The current roadmap plans to set KRaft as the standard with the release of Apache Kafka 4.0 in about a year. Previously, ZooKeeper from version 3.5 will initially be marked as deprecated and will be completely omitted in Kafka 4.0. At the moment, however, the use of KRaft is still limited to new clusters. The Kafka team plans to offer an upgrade for older clusters managed with ZooKeeper in version 3.4 at the earliest as part of an Early Access program.

KRaft’s range of functions is still incomplete

KRaft does not yet cover the full range of functions that ZooKeeper is used to. The development team admits, among other things, that the configuration of SCRAM users (Salted Challenge Response Authentication Mechanism) required for authentication purposes via the administrative API is not yet possible. In addition, KRaft is not yet able to work with JBOD configurations that span multiple storage directories. According to their own statements in the blog entry, the Kafka team wants to deliver these and other missing functions listed in KIP-133 as soon as possible.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Fujitsu Stylistic Q7312: First tablet with “Alder Lake-U” CPU

10 CPU cores in one tablet – Fujitsu's Stylistic Q7312 brings that along with...
iOS

Cross-platform framework: Qt 6.4 stabilizes the connection to WebAssembly

In addition to WebAssembly as a stable additional platform, the release has an HTTP...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.