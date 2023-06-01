Even with an M1 chip, this MacBook Air deal is hard to pass up

- Advertisement -

With M2 MacBooks for sale and M3 models on the way, it’s easy to overlook the M1 MacBook Air. But you shouldn’t when it’s this cheap: Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Air for $799, a savings of $200 and matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The MacBook Air has Apple’s first M1 processor with just seven GPU cores, but it’s still a very capable machine. In our review, we called its performance “shocking,” and our opinion hasn’t changed more than two years later. With all that speed, you also get a fantastic 13.3-inch display and Magic Keyboard, excellent battery life, and the classic MacBook Air design that Apple abandoned with the latest redesign.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last or how long the MacBook Air will even be around, so if you want one go grab one right now.