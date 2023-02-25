Even Laura Ingraham Shoots Down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘National Divorce’ Idea

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) call for a “national divorce” is a bridge too far even for conservative Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Greene called for the United States to “separate by red states and blue states” on Monday, prompting condemnation from many Democrats and some Republicans. She was accused of suggesting secession and civil war.

"Everyone I talk to says this," Greene said of the idea.

During an appearance Tuesday on the right-wing podcast “The Charlie Kirk Show,” Greene elaborated on the proposal, suggesting that under her system, Republican-led states could opt to temporarily strip Democrats of their right to vote should they move there.

“Once they moved to a red state, guess what? Maybe you don’t get to vote for five years,” she said.

Apparently, Greene hasn’t been talking to Ingraham, who critiqued the concept Wednesday on “The Ingraham Angle.”

Ingraham: How would this national divorce be good for conservatism? Now why would we want to embrace the states that gave us Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton but give up on states that gave us Reagan and Trump

"First of all, a law prohibiting American citizens who have not committed a crime from voting would probably not withstand legal scrutiny," she said.

“And second: How would a national divorce be good for conservatism? Now, why would we want to embrace the states that gave us Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton but essentially give up on the states that gave us Reagan and Trump?”

Former President Jimmy Carter was from Georgia and Bill Clinton from Arkansas ― both traditionally red states. Ronald Reagan was raised in Illinois and became governor of California, and Donald Trump grew up in New York, all are Democratic strongholds.