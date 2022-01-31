Even if you have a paid subscription on Spotify, you will see ads again, do you know where?

Spotify has been one of the few streaming music platforms that, from the beginning, opted for a type of user that hardly exists in the competition. The one who pays nothing every month, but in return listens to ads. What’s more, surely thanks to this model the Swedish platform currently has the millions of clients it boasts around the world. But despite being free, there comes a time when we don’t want to hear any more advertising, even choose what we want to enjoy without limitations, so we opt for some of Spotify’s paid plans. But, what is going to happen in the next few days so that we start being bombarded with advertising suggestions? The call to action arrives Spotify has grown a lot in recent times, especially when it comes to new formats, with some podcasts that are at the forefront of this revolution that the Swedes are carrying out. Those contents that we have had relatively recently now have an extra addition that nobody expected: advertising formats that will be shown even if we have a paid subscription. Spotify has defined this new advertising as “call to action cards”, although you have surely heard of it as a call to action (CTA) and they have the advantage (for the advertiser) that the user does not have to memorize promotional codes or nothing like that, just tap on the ad to take you to the destination of the advertising action. From the company they think that it is not an invasive format, that prevents us from enjoying content such as the advertisements of the Spotify free plan, for which they believe that they have a place within the premium ecosystem. Thus, they explain to us that “the CTA cards will appear in the application as soon as a podcast ad begins to play, and will appear again later while exploring the Spotify application, which makes it easier to find the brand, product or service. which he found out while he was listening. The idea is that these CTA cards make it easy to directly discover products and services that interest us without having to resort to a more complex system. Surely Spotify is proud of this novelty as a format focused on companies, but for users, it remains to be seen that a large majority willingly accept this arrival of advertising when their monthly plans are renewed month after month. >