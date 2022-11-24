Even faster: Galaxy S23 may have Qualcomm’s new Sonic Max 3D sensor

Samsung is expected to add interesting new features in the Galaxy S23 series. In August we saw that one of them could be Qualcomm’s new Sonic Max 3D sensor, which promises to bring improved performance for reading fingerprints under the screen. Now this possibility is being reinforced by Twitter leaker RGCloudS.

According to today’s source, the Galaxy S23 line should bet on Qualcomm’s fingerprint sensor. It is not yet possible to confirm precisely whether the top of the line will use the current sensor or a new one, but the 3D Sonic Max Gen 2 is already the most efficient in the world, so we should see great improvements in this new generation.

In addition to the new fingerprint sensor, the Galaxy S23 series should have Super AMOLED E6 LTPO 3.0 screens with a maximum brightness of 2,200 nits, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, WiFi 7 support, satellite communication and even a main camera with ISOCELL HP2 sensor 200 megapixels on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. - Advertisement - Comparing with the sensor of Galaxy S21 Ultra (3D Sonic Max Gen 2 with 8mm x 8mm), 3D Sonic Max Gen 3 offers ten times larger footprint 20mm x 30mm, which means user can position finger more easily on the screen.

In addition, the new 3D Sonic Max Gen 2 is 5 times more accurate when identifying fingerprints, even allowing two fingers to be used at the same time to make the system more secure. Another considerable improvement is the fingerprint registration process, as Sonic 3D Max Gen 3 only needs one touch to memorize the user’s entire impression, making this step much easier, even if it is performed only once.

