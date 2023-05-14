Evan Gershkovich’s Life Before Russian Detainment

The Biden administration is reportedly seeking high-level Russian spies for a potential prisoner swap for Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan.





Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images





The Biden administration is casting a wide net across the globe for high-value Russians who could potentially sway Moscow in a prisoner swap, CNN reported, citing three sources familiar with the search.

According to the report published Thursday, the administration’s efforts span a number of countries, including Brazil, Norway, and Germany, which has Vadim Krasikov, a former colonel from Russia’s domestic spy agency, in its custody.

Last month, President Joe Biden called on Moscow to release Gershkovich, saying his administration is “working every day to secure his release.”

During the annual dinner for the White House Correspondents’ Association in April, the president praised the US journalist’s “absolute courage” and his efforts to “shed light on the darkness” in Russia.

“Journalism is not a crime,” Biden said in a speech, adding that Gershkovich and journalist Austin Tice, who was kidnapped in Syria in 2012, “should be released immediately, along with every other American held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad.”

“I promise you I am working like hell to bring them home,” Biden said.