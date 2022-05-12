Eurovision semi-final LIVE updates as Brooke Scullion gets set to take the stage for Ireland

Brooke Scullion is ready to hit the stage for Ireland during tonight’s second Eurovision final.

The ‘That’s Rich’ singer is hoping to be the first Irish singer to reach the final since Ryan O’Shaughnessy in 2018.

The contest begins at 8pm and can be watched on RTE 2.

Brooke will be the 10th performer of the evening.

Follow our live blog below for all of the latest Eurovision updates

19:05Emma Nevin

What countries are performing in tonight’s semi-final?

The following countries will be performing in the second Eurovision semi-final tonight: Finland, Israel, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Gerogia, Malta, San Marino, Australia, Cyprus, Ireland, North Macedonia, Estonia, Romania, Poland, Montenegro, Belgium, Sweden and Czech Republic.

18:40Emma Nevin

When will Brooke Scullion be performing?

Brooke will be the tenth person to perform out of 18 contestants.

18:27Emma Nevin

What time does the Eurovision semi-final start at?

Tonight’s semi-final will begin at 8pm and will be broadcast on RTE 2.

Via | Dublin live

