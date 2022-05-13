Eurovision 2022: How to vote for your favourite act from phone lines to the app

Unfortunately Ireland didn’t make it to the Eurovision 2022 final, but that doesn’t mean we can’t sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

The grand finale has plenty of talented acts including Ukraine, UK, Sweden, Poland and Spain.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday, 14 May at 8pm and you can follow it live on RTE One, RTE Player and RTE Radio 1.

So here’s how you can vote for your favourite:

When can you vote?

Viewers from any country participating in the song contest can vote on the night of the grand finale on Saturday May 14.

The voting window opens after the last song has been performed and will close 15 minutes later.

How can you vote?

Fans can vote over the phone, by text or via the official Eurovision app, available on iOS, Android and Windows devices.

Each person can vote up to 20 times but voters will be unable to vote for their own country.

A list of numbers for voting will be given on the night.

Will your vote make a difference?

The public votes make up 50 percent of the total vote, with the other half determined by a professional jury in each participating country.

After viewers cast their votes, a national spokesperson from each country will present the points determined by their jury.

Each jury is made up of six experts who rank their favourite songs and allocate “douze points” (12) to zero.

After the juries give their scores, the public points will be added and a winner will be declared.

