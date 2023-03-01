5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsEurope’s music streaming antitrust case against Apple will now focus on ‘anti-steering’...

Europe’s music streaming antitrust case against Apple will now focus on ‘anti-steering’ clauses

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
55121710 6cb6 11ed bece b7cffd6e7139.cf .jpg
55121710 6cb6 11ed bece b7cffd6e7139.cf .jpg
- Advertisement -

Back in 2021, the European Commission issued antitrust charges against Apple after deciding that the company may be abusing its dominant position when it comes to music streaming apps. The commission sent the tech giant a Statement of Objections listing issues that it believes warrant further investigation. In it, the EU’s executive body outlined its issues with Apple, namely making developers use its payment system and preventing them from telling subscribers about alternative (and often cheaper) payment options outside of iOS apps. Now, the commission has announced that its antitrust investigation will only touch upon the second issue, or the “anti-steering obligations” Apple imposes upon developers. 

Its revised Statement of Objections drops its position regarding the legality of the company making developers use its in-app payment system. It’s going all in on the anti-steering allegations instead, citing concerns that Apple’s rule prevents developers from notifying users about more affordable subscription prices elsewhere. 

- Advertisement -

The commission said these anti-steering obligations imposed upon developers are “unfair trading conditions” in breach of Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU’). It explained that the obligations are “neither necessary nor proportionate for the provision of the App Store on iPhones and iPad,” that they’re detrimental to Apple users who’ll likely end up paying more, and that they negatively affect music streaming app developers “by limiting effective consumer choice.”

This particular antitrust case was a result of the complaint Spotify filed against Apple in 2019, wherein it accused the tech giant of having discriminatory practices designed to suppress competitors to Apple Music. If the commission decides that Apple has indeed broken antitrust laws, then it could prohibit the conduct that’s in breach of the rules — in this case, preventing developers from pointing users to external payment options — and could fine the company up to 10 percent of its annual turnover worldwide. 

Xiaomi launches its cheapest 360º security camera

In a statement, Spotify welcomed the European Commission’s announcement, noting that regulators are “sending a clear message that Apple must play fair and let competition work”: 

The European Commission has once again made it abundantly clear that consumers are the ultimate victims of Apple’s abusive and anticompetitive behavior—and putting a stop to it is a top priority. Apple’s anti-steering rules, which prohibit Spotify and other developers from telling consumers about deals or promotions through their own apps, mean that users are deprived of opportunities to save money and enjoy a higher quality service. That directly harms consumers. With each passing day, Apple continues to choke competition and smother innovation. The European Commission today is sending a clear message that Apple must play fair and let competition work. Momentum is on the side of consumers but they deserve final resolution—and soon.

Apple told The Wall Street Journal that it was pleased the scope of its case had been narrowed and that it hopes the commission “will end its pursuit of a complaint that has no merit.”

- Advertisement -

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

[mb_related_posts2]

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

Tips to save on the mobile bill

Currently, the mobile has become an indispensable tool for communication with friends and family...
Tech News

Cars that punish their owner if they fall behind on vehicle payments

Alert! Can you imagine your self-driving car taking itself to a junkyard because...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.