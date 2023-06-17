European Union extends pressure to ban Huawei on 5G; company rebate

European Commission industry chief Thierry Breton has called for more EU countries to join the 10 that have already restricted or banned Huawei and ZTE of its 5G network.
According to the executive, the permanence of these companies’ equipment in 5G represents a high “security risk” for the European Union, since the companies have a connection with the Chinese government.
To date, only 10 countries have used these prerogatives to restrict or exclude high-risk suppliers. This is too slow, poses a major security risk and exposes the collective security of the Union as it creates a high dependency for the EU and opens the door to serious vulnerabilities.
As much as Brussels and members of the European Parliament are pushing for Huawei to be completely banned from local 5G, many countries remain reluctant.
An example of this is Germany, which is still doing “safety analysis” on the company’s equipment.
As in the United States, the big problem with removing Huawei equipment is the cost of replacing it. This is because in some cases it is also necessary to change even the antennas that are part of the 4G connection.
Huawei responds
In a note issued this Saturday, the Huawei condemned Breton’s comment and other representatives of the European Union.
Huawei strongly opposes and disagrees with the comments made by representatives of the European Commission. This is clearly not based on a verified, transparent, objective and technical assessment of 5G networks. Huawei understands the European Commission’s concern to protect cybersecurity in the EU. However, restrictions or exclusions based on discriminatory judgments pose serious economic and social risks. A report by Oxford Economics claims that the exclusion of Huawei could increase 5G investment costs by up to tens of billions of euros, which will have to be paid by European consumers.
The manufacturer also highlighted its commitment to the European bloc.
Cybersecurity is Huawei’s top priority. Huawei has opened a Cybersecurity Transparency Center in Brussels. This center is open to customers and independent third-party testing organizations. They are invited to conduct fair, objective, and independent security testing and verification in accordance with industry-recognized cybersecurity standards and best practices. We remain committed to providing globally certified and trusted products and services, connecting millions of Europeans.