European Union considers banning Huawei from the 5G network of all countries in the bloc

The European Union has been considering implementing a new rule where the block prohibits the use of 5G equipment from Huawei and other companies that pose a “security risk”.

According to sources heard by the Financial Times, the measure is a response from Brussels to some European governments that have been “soft” regarding the removal of Chinese equipment from their 5G networks.

Commenting on the matter, EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton even informed the bloc’s telecommunications ministers that only a third of countries had banned the use of Huawei equipment in critical areas.