European Union considers banning Huawei from the 5G network of all countries in the bloc

The European Union has been considering implementing a new rule where the block prohibits the use of 5G equipment from Huawei and other companies that pose a “security risk”.
According to sources heard by the Financial Times, the measure is a response from Brussels to some European governments that have been “soft” regarding the removal of Chinese equipment from their 5G networks.
Commenting on the matter, EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton even informed the bloc’s telecommunications ministers that only a third of countries had banned the use of Huawei equipment in critical areas.
In 2020, the EU told its members that it needed to exclude or restrict the use of high-risk providers from core parts of the 5G network.
As the 2020 guideline was not followed by most countries, the European Union now intends to force change, something that could affect countries with little financial capacity and even powerful Germany.
The German government has been considering banning certain 5G equipment from Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei and ZTE, but Berlin has run into resistance from operators due to the high cost of operation.
So far, the European Union has not commented on the matter. Huawei also remains silent. In any case, the tightening of EU rules may provoke new heated debates within the bloc, since the removal of 5G equipment has faced problems even in the United States.
In the main country responsible for sanctions against China, many operators were unable to remove the equipment due to lack of compensation from the federal government.