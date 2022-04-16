European Union carries out the construction of a tunnel that will connect Scandinavia with the Mediterranean

You probably haven’t heard of this project until now, but the Scandinavian-Mediterranean corridor of 11 billion dollars It is part of the nine priority axes framed in the trans-European transport network, so that when it is completed it will become a route of great importance for the economy of the European continent.

In terms of its extension, this corridor will extend from the north, through Finland and Swedento the south, reaching the Maltese Island, but not before passing through Denmark, the northern, central and southern parts of Germany, as well as the industrial zone of northern Italy and the ports located in the south of this country.

A good portion of this corridor will provide smooth progress. However, in the area of ​​the Alps a major bottleneck will be observed as this is the part where the connection between Munich and Verona will take place.

This rail tunnel is expected to Base of the Brennerwhich will be launched by 2028, help noticeably reduce traffic and contribute to meeting the objectives established by the European Union in environmental matters in order to guarantee a favorable change in the locomotive mobility of the people who live in the countries through which the railway will circulate.

When speaking of the Brenner Pass, it is located at an altitude of 1,371 meters above sea level, this being the lowest pass in the Alps.

In 1867, the construction of the Brenner railway began, which joined the highway E45 for the 1970s, resulting in the creation of a very important freight route for traffic moving from the North Sea to the Mediterranean and vice versa.

Added to this, the Brenner Pass makes possible the transport of 40% of the goods that circulate in the area of ​​the Alps. However, due to the steepness of the slopes and the slow speed of the trains, more than two-thirds of the goods must be transported by road.

Innsbruck, in Austria, is the starting point of this tunnel that runs through 55 kilometers to Fortezza in Italy. After completing its construction, this tunnel will connect with those located in the Innsbruck Ring Road, giving, as a result, the most extensive underground railway connection in the world with a total of 64 kilometers.