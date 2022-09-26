HomeTech NewsEuropean retailers advance prices for Intel Raptor Lake… and they are not...

European retailers advance prices for Intel Raptor Lake… and they are not cheap

Prices for the intel Raptor Lake, the chip giant’s 13th generation of Core processors, will be substantially higher than the 12th generation Alder Lake launch, if a leaked Amazon UK listing is to be believed.

The leak shows the prices of four of the processors that Intel will market from these Raptor Lake ‘S’ series for desktop computers. Competition to AMD’s recently announced Ryzen 7000, Intel is expected to officially present them tomorrow, September 27.

Intel Raptor Lake Prices (Unofficial)

  • Intel Core i9-13900KF: £750. 8 high-performance Raptor Cove cores at 3GHz-5.8GHz, normal and turbo mode, 16 high-efficiency Gracemont cores at 2.2GHz-4.3GHz, normal and turbo mode, 68MB cache (L3 + L2) and a TDP of 125 watts. Integrated GPU disabled. It has 24 cores and 32 threads.
  • Intel Core i7-13700K: £547. 8 high-performance Raptor Cove cores @ 3.4GHz-5.4GHz, normal and turbo mode, 8 high-efficiency Gracemont cores @ 2.5GHz-4.2GHz, normal and turbo mode, 54MB cache ( L3 + L2) and a TDP of 125 watts. Integrated Intel Xe GPU with 24 execution units. It has 16 cores and 24 threads.
  • Intel Core i7-13700KF: 516 pounds. 8 high-performance Raptor Cove cores @ 3.4GHz-5.4GHz, normal and turbo mode, 8 high-efficiency Gracemont cores @ 2.5GHz-4.2GHz, normal and turbo mode, 54MB cache ( L3 + L2) and a TDP of 125 watts. Integrated GPU disabled. It has 16 cores and 24 threads.
  • Intel Core i5-13600KF: £349. 6 high-performance Raptor Cove cores at 3.5 GHz-5.1 GHz, normal and turbo mode, 8 high-efficiency Gracemont cores at 2.6 GHz-3.9 GHz, normal and turbo mode, 44 MB cache ( L3 + L2) and a TDP of 125 watts. Integrated GPU disabled. It has 14 cores and 20 threads.
The prices are quite high, although it must be insisted that they are not the official Intel ones and the retailers are usually higher. In any case, two examples: The Core i9-13900KF is priced £150 higher than the launch Core i9-12900K, while the mid-range is also priced between £120 and £137. We will wait for what Intel tells us tomorrow, but if you want to catch up, do not miss this special article with all its specifications and models.

As for motherboards, some versions from ASUS, MSI and ASRock have also been leaked. We assume that all the big manufacturers will present their solutions tomorrow, starting with the high-end with the new Intel Z790 chipset.

