European Parliament website was the victim of a DDoS attack

The website of the European Parliament was the target of a cyberattack carried out by a pro-Russian group, moments after EU lawmakers overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution listing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The retaliation inflicted on the European Chamber portal consisted of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, a technique that is applied to servers to make them collapse, by exceeding their capacities with a stream of requests issued with this intention.

DDoS attack fell on the portal of the European Parliament

When these situations occur, attackers make websites inaccessible by bombarding them with unwanted data packets. By their nature, DDoS attacks do not compromise information stored on servers or damage networks, because they do not penetrate them. However, they are still a great nuisance, considering that they usually target sites of public interest.

At the time of this incident with the Europarliament website, Roberta Metsola, president of the European legislature, communicated through his Twitter account that the parliament “is under a sophisticated cyberattack” and what a “pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility”. To put cold cloths on the situation, Metsola also said that the “EU IT experts are resisting and protecting our systems”.

Subsequently, Jaume Duch, spokesman for the legislature, reported that the website was “impacted from the outside due to high levels of external network traffic”confirming that “this traffic is related to a DDOS attack event”.

In a 494-58 vote, with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature determined to increase pressure on Russia to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed since the start of the invasion of Ukraine before an international court. Without going very far, Metsola commented that the attack occurred “after we proclaimed Russia a State Sponsor of Terrorism”.

DDoS attacks, whose effects are generally not prolonged, appear as a tool used by hacktivists, with the main purpose of “making noise” in the face of some specific situation. In general, their effects do not go beyond a temporary collapse, although on other occasions they are used as a smoke screen to divert attention from other more complex cyberattacks.

At the time of publishing this note, the European Parliament website now works normally.

