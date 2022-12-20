European Parliament invites Musk to testify after Twitter row

The President of the European Parliament invited Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, to testify before all deputies🇧🇷 The information was confirmed by the agency on Monday (19).
According to Roberta Metsola, a letter was sent to the billionaire inviting him to perform in person in Brussels. However, the deputy points out that Parliament has no power to force Musk to testify.
Thus, he can simply decline the invitation and continue running his business normally, something that is not recommended by many market analysts.
As much as Metsola does not inform the content of the questions to Musk, Twitter will be the sole agenda of the testimony. That’s because the billionaire fired thousands of employees when he took over the social network, restored accounts of problematic personalities and suspended guidelines on Covid-19.
In addition, the recent ban on mentioning rival platforms and the blocking of the account of some journalists became “the last straw” for the European Union, which has already made it very clear that Musk and Twitter are “exposed to sanctions” for violate freedom of the press.
Commenting on the subject, Metsola highlighted the importance of Twitter:
Twitter plays a central role in the democratic life of the European Union and allows for the possibility of civil discourse. Twitter must not unintentionally become a catalyst for hate speech, election interference and misinformation.
For now, Musk has not responded to the invitation.