European Parliament invites Musk to testify after Twitter row

The President of the European Parliament invited Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, to testify before all deputies🇧🇷 The information was confirmed by the agency on Monday (19).

According to Roberta Metsola, a letter was sent to the billionaire inviting him to perform in person in Brussels. However, the deputy points out that Parliament has no power to force Musk to testify.

Thus, he can simply decline the invitation and continue running his business normally, something that is not recommended by many market analysts.