European Commission delays decision on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The European Commission announced that it has extended the deadline to give its final decision on the billionaire acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Now, the regulatory body has extended the deadline for its decision by 10 days, with the new date being April 25.

The news comes a day after the head of the European antitrust commission, Margrethe Vestager, said in an interview with Bloomberg that global regulators should not rush to be the first to reach a conclusion on large acquisitions. Last month, the UK Markets and Competition Authority (CMA) concluded that the deal between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft could reduce competition, resulting in higher prices, fewer options and innovation for gamers. The regulatory body suggested some measures for the approval of the deal. Among them, separating Call of Duty from the business, something Microsoft has said it will not accept. However, the Competition and Market Authority said it would consider measures such as making the game available on other platforms in the market after the acquisition.