European Commission bans TikTok on staff phones due to security fears

Following in the footsteps of the United States, Europe also fears for the privacy of mobile phones that install TikTok.

That’s right, the European Commission has banned the use of the popular social media app TikTok on staff phones, due to security concerns. The move comes after several reports and studies indicated that the app could pose a risk to the privacy and security of users.

The European Commission has recommended that all EU employees remove the app from their mobile devices, both personal and work. This is because the app collects a large amount of user data, including personal and location information, and could share this data with the Chinese government, as reported by washingtonpost.com.

The ban on TikTok on the phones of European Commission staff adds to growing concerns around the world about the privacy and security of users on social media and mobile apps. In recent years, several Chinese apps, including TikTok, have been accused of collecting data, though the Chinese government denies that it is spying on anyone.

Despite security concerns, TikTok remains one of the most popular social media apps around the world, with millions of daily active users.