European Commission bans TikTok on employee devices

Therefore, the application’s problems already go beyond the US pet peeve and reach the European continent. According to some Western experts, the big problem is the relationship between the data collected by the app and the Chinese Communist Party.

Following yet another ban on TikTok, the European Commission has condemned the use of the app by its employees. The measure, according to a statement, is for the safety and integrity of the institution.

An unnamed official told Politico that the EU team was ordered to remove TikTok from both official and personal devices. Employees received an email this Thursday morning (23) and have until March 15 to remove the app.

The trend is for the Council and Parliament of the European Union to follow through with a similar ban, but it may take longer to implement such a policy.

In the US, the situation for TikTok is not favorable either. The app was banned in December for all devices by the federal government, precisely because of spying concerns. Additionally, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to testify before the US Congress on March 23 to discuss the app’s risks to US national security.