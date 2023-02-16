European astronomers discovered an asteroid the size of the Roman Colosseum

An international team of European astronomers has detected a previously unknown asteroid between 100 and 200 meters, with dimensions similar to those of the Roman Colosseum, using the James Webb Space Telescope.

The object is the smallest observed to date by Webb and sets a precedent for objects less than 1 kilometer in length within the main asteroid belt that can be detected. The data was obtained using the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) calibration, where the team happened to detect an interloper asteroid.

The smallest asteroid detected with the James Webb telescope

The team used data from the main belt asteroid, which astronomers discovered in 1998, but was judged by the calibration team to have failed for technical reasons due to target brightness and offset telescope pointing. Despite this, the team used the data to establish and test a new technique for constraining an object’s orbit and estimating its size. The validity of the method was demonstrated for the recently sighted asteroid 10920, using MIRI observations combined with data from ground-based telescopes and ESA’s Gaia mission.

In the course of analyzing the MIRI data, the team found the smallest and previously unknown intruder in the same field of view. The team’s results suggest that the object is between 100 and 200 meters across, occupies a very low inclination orbit, and was located in the inner region of the main belt at the time of Webb’s observations.

Current models predict the appearance of very small asteroids, but small asteroids have been studied in less detail than their larger counterparts due to the difficulty of observing these objects. Future dedicated Webb observations will allow astronomers to study asteroids less than 1 kilometer in size, providing the data needed to refine our models of solar system formation.

“This is a fantastic result that highlights MIRI’s capabilities to serendipitously detect a previously undetectable asteroid size in the main belt.”said Bryan Holler, Webb’s support scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, US. “Repeats of these observations are in the process of being scheduled, and we are expecting new asteroid interlopers in those images!”he added.

To confirm that the detected object is a newly discovered asteroid, more position data relative to background stars from follow-up surveys is required to constrain the object’s orbit. Despite this, the detection of this asteroid would have important implications for our understanding of the formation and evolution of the solar system.