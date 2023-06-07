Europe works for the automatic labeling of online content generated by AI

- Advertisement -

We have spent months where the generative Artificial Intelligence models have advanced by leaps and bounds to the point that ordinary people are no longer able to differentiate when the content is generated by people from when it is artificially generated through generative Artificial Intelligence technologies.

The EU wants to change this situation by working on introducing changes to the Code of Good Practices on Disinformation, whose last update took place last summer, through which it will try to promote the clear and rapid labeling of online content that has generated by AI models.



- Advertisement -

Relying on signatories to carry out labeling measures

To do this, it will try to rely on the more than 40 signatories of the Code of Good Practices in Disinformation, among which are technological giants such as Google, Microsoft and Meta (Twitter withdrew from said code precisely last month), companies of advertising technology as well as civil society organizations, among others.

Vera Jourova, EU Commissioner for Values ​​and Transparency, met with them yesterday to transfer them the need to implement technologies that allow the recognition of content generated by AI and label it for users.

I also point out that he recently contacted Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, to obtain knowledge that Google has technology for the identification of AI-generated text content, despite the fact that it also continues to develop AI technology to improve its capabilities.

They will update the Code of Good Practices to accommodate labeling

In addition, it will try to make the current version of said code, currently available as a voluntary instrument, become a mitigation measure that serves to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA), with changes that contemplate the identification and AI-generated content tagging.

- Advertisement -

To do this, it would be working on two fronts, focusing the first on services that integrate generative AI, such as Microsoft’s new Bing or Google’s Bard chatbot, and the second on service signatories that would potentially allow the spread of AI-generated disinformation. so that they come to implement a “technology to recognize such content and label it clearly for users.”

Jourova intends to see the labeling of such content included in the Disinformation Code even before the August 25 compliance deadline for large online platforms under the DSA.

In this sense, it states that:

I have said many times that we have the main task of protecting freedom of expression. But when it comes to AI production, I don’t see any right for machines to have free speech. And so this is also going back to the good old pillars of our law. And that’s why we want to work more on that as well under the Code of Practice based on this fundamental idea.

- Advertisement -

Waiting for a quick response from the big platforms

The commissioner also hopes that steps will be taken to report on the risks of disinformation through AI-generated content next month, hoping that the most relevant signatories will keep in mind the reports of the month of July to “inform the public about the safeguards they are implementing to prevent the misuse of generative AI to spread disinformation.”

Via: TechCrunch