Europe sets a date for the end of combustion engines: 2035

Combustion engines have their days numbered, and although specific deadlines have not yet been established in many geographies, the multiple movements to limit their mobility make it quite clear that, more or less, but their end has already begun to be written. And, at least on the face of it, this seems like a pretty positive move that nonetheless per se it is not enough to mitigate the impact of the engine on the environment.

The Associated Press reports today on the agreement reached in the European Parliament, which proposes to ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035. A measure that has been received with great joy by environmental groups, but which, as expected, has already encountered some resistance from the automotive sector, which considers that the state and infrastructure deployment plans have not been taken into account when making this decision.

Although this move by the European Parliament is important, this does not mean that the decision is made and is irreversible. It still needs to be approved by the states that make up the European Union. This, of course, can lead to an important disagreement between those who have already made substantial progress in adopting the electric car, and another such as Germany, whose motor industry could suffer if the veto is finally imposed on the sale of combustion engines from 2035. What’s more, we can imagine that the lobby will have already started working to postpone the date.

The main problem of the motor industry in Europe is that it has taken too long to start working on the electric motorization, and needless to say if we talk about hydrogen engines. They still have 13 years to complete this journey, but we cannot deny that it is tremendously long and complex. Combustion engines have been key for this industry for decades, so they will have no choice but to reinvent themselves.

Is eliminating combustion engines enough?

This is, in fact, the big question that we must ask ourselves. It is true that the leap to clean energy is a moral obligation with future generations, and any progress in this direction should be welcomed. The problem, however, is that the transition from combustion engines to electric cars does not necessarily translate into clean energy consumption.

Some time ago a photograph went viral in which we could see an electric car connected to an electric generator powered by diesel. A generator that consumes energy to run, energy to charge the batteries of that car, and additionally energy that is lost in the process. This vehicle, under these conditions, was more polluting than a conventional car. And if a good part of the energy demand that today is satisfied with fossil fuels, that of combustion engines, transitions to electricity without the increase in clean sources of electricity… the effect could be adverse.

Do not misunderstand what I am saying, I am not against putting an expiration date on combustion engines, the problem is that the electric alternative still has to take quite a few steps in multiple directions, and that the one that for many points to be the true revolution, hydrogen, will still need at least a couple of decades to reach the necessary level of maturity.