Europe proposes the USB-C connector as a standard connector for devices

Europe already has its legislative proposal to make the USB-C connector the standard connector for mobile phones and other electronic devices, regardless of brands and models, in the absence, of course, of obtaining definitive approval from the member countries.

The European Commission goes one step further, where In addition to standardizing USB-C as a common connector, it also encompasses the standardization of fast charging technology., so that users do not need to have different types of chargers due to the difference in the charging capacities supported by the devices.



In this regard, the legislative proposal also indicates that Chargers are not included in the boxes of new mobile devices and other electronic devices, although it does admit that USB-C cables may come in the boxes included for their different uses beyond cargo.

As a last resort, It is intended to reduce the volume of electronic waste derived from the need to have different chargers to charge different electronic devices, despite the fact that in recent years the market itself has finally opted for the USB-C connector, not so with fast charging.

It will be allowed to exempt some types of devices such as mini wireless headphones, smart watches or quantifying bracelets, which due to their particularities, manufacturers may include chargers in their boxes.

The gazes will be directed clearly towards Apple, which continues to resign itself to adopting the USB-C connector in all its devices. In fact, Apple has once again been very critical of the European Commission’s legislative proposal, despite the fact that it is not an “Anti-Apple” measure.

There are rumors that Apple may choose to bring new versions of mobiles without a charging port to the market, opting for wireless charging, although for now they are just that, rumors.

In any case, There will be a transition period of at least two years after the entry into force of the new law, originally scheduled for 2024, and must first go through the approval of the European Parliament.

In this way, the different brands will obtain the time necessary to adapt to the new legislation, avoiding that in the future, users accumulate a number of chargers in their drawers for their different devices, having to purchase chargers and electronic devices separately.

In this regard, brands will also be obliged to inform consumers about the charging of devices, including the power required and whether or not it is compatible with fast charging.

All details are available in the press area of ​​the European Commission.