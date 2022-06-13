Europe jumps from Russian frying pan into US gas fire

The increasingly globalized natural gas market has just shrunk dramatically. Wednesday’s explosion at the giant Freeport LNG liquefied natural gas plant in Texas is a setback for European nations that count on imports to reduce their dependence on Russian pipelines. For the United States, the excess supply is a temporary respite.

The US exported an average of 11.5 billion cubic feet (325 million cubic meters) of LNG a day during the first four months of the year, according to the US Energy Information Administration. That is about 12% of its total production. The affected plant accounts for nearly 20% of current exports, and Freeport LNG says it won’t reopen for three weeks or more. In other words, roughly 2% of total US production is temporarily stuck in the country.

Given that US demand has outpaced production this year, it’s no wonder markets were hit hard. The Henry Hub price, which reflects the cost of US natural gas, fell 16% on Thursday, while prices in the Netherlands rose 8%.

The fire could not come at a worse time for Europe. Prices are high after the Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted countries on the continent to seek alternative energy sources. Europe imported last year about 40% of its natural gas from Russia, that is, about 155,000 million cubic meters. He wants to reduce that amount by 70%. The key to that plan is to increase LNG imports by 50 billion cubic meters in a year.

The International Energy Agency suggested that an increase of 20 billion was more realistic. The closure will push prices up, making filling inventories for next winter more difficult and costly. The risk of Europe missing its energy targets has just increased further.

The explosion also shows the dangers of rapidly reconverting Europe’s energy supply. The reduction of the general dependence on Russia is positive, but LNG imports also pose problems. Scale efficiency means that LNG plants are gigantic and therefore can be difficult to replace when things go wrong.

Transporting gas from places like the Middle East can also be problematic, while promising new supplies from Africa could take years to develop substantially. Add the uncertainty over America’s willingness to export so much gas under future presidential administrations, and Europe may have jumped from the Russian frying pan into the American fire.