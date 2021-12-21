Europe is throwing the rope around its neck when it comes to energy

Germany has just given an additional tug on the energy rope around the EU’s neck. Berlin’s energy regulator BNetzA said on Thursday that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to its shores through the Baltic Sea, will not receive the green light until the second half of 2022. The delay is likely to further harm Russia. European citizens than to the Kremlin.

BNetzA noted that Nord Stream 2’s operator, Gazprom, had started the process of creating a subsidiary in Germany, as required by German law.

The process, which was to last until January 8, was stopped in November pending the creation of the subsidiary.

Once the BNetzA makes a decision, it will be forwarded to the EU, which will have another two months to review it, a period that can be extended for another two months if necessary. Nord Stream 2 says it has started creating the subsidiary to comply with all rules and regulations.

In an ideal world, the 1,230 kilometers of Nord Stream 2 would not exist. The € 10 billion pipeline will supply Europe with 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which emits carbon dioxide, a year, at a time when the block aims to reduce its emissions by 55% by 2030.

Diversion of gas across the Baltic may make Ukraine, historically protected as a primary transit route, even more vulnerable to a Russian invasion. And the figures seem to support that it remains the same. In 2020, Russia exported 175 bcm to Europe. In theory, 146 bcm can go through Ukraine, while pipelines through Belarus and Turkey can carry another 70 bcm.

In the real world, the gas fields of West Siberia and the pipelines that feed Ukraine’s central route are being depleted or dismantled, according to the Oxford Institute For Energy Studies. According to Ukraine’s transit agreement with Russia in 2019, only 40 bcm a year will pass through the country until 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin may be intentionally withholding additional supplies, but it is Europe that feels the shortfall.

Gas to be delivered to Europe’s main price center, TTF (located in the Netherlands), in the first quarter of 2022 costs € 130 per megawatt-hour, eight times more than a year ago. Electricity prices in Germany for the same date are four times higher than in August. If this winter is especially cold and liquefied natural gas continues to make its way to Asia, prices could rise further.

The stoppage of the gas pipeline is not a big problem for Gazprom. Much of his contracts, valued at 93 billion, are set months in advance, so he won’t start to fully benefit from the high prices until the first half of 2022.

The losers will be European consumers, who will pay higher bills for longer. JP Morgan analysts believe that if BNetzA allows gas to start flowing through Nord Stream 2 while the pipeline is certified, prices could fall 40-50%. If Europe is going to approve the bill anyway, it better get it done as soon as possible.