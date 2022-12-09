Europe defines 2024 as the limit for switching to USB-C and iPhone 15 may still have a lightning connector

The European Union determined that all smartphones sold in the region have a USB Type-C connector until December 28, 2024, the deadline for manufacturers to adjust to the new legislation. This change should not significantly impact Android brands, which have been using this connector on cell phones for a long time. Meanwhile, Apple will have to give up its standard lightning port to adopt USB-C, matching competitors from rivals such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Google, etc. The choice of 2024 as the limit for the application of the change may influence the launch of the iPhone 15 Series, which, according to EU regulations, can still use lightning.

This law was approved by the European Parliament with a landslide victory totaling 602 votes in favor, 13 against and 8 abstentions. The text defines that USB-C is used not only in smartphones, but also in tablets, cameras, portable consoles and other electronic devices. The measure is part of Europe’s efforts to reduce electronic waste by preventing consumers from having to buy a new charger every time they replace an old device with a new one. The decision also aims to encourage the development of new technologies in the European Union.