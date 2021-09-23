Europe: closer to USB-C as a single charger

The only charger for mobile phones and other devices is an old aspiration of the European institutions. Already in 2009, the first movements were made, by regulators, to end the melting pot of charging systems that, in those days, we constantly suffered. And we remember that we are talking about the times when each manufacturer had its own charging system (or systems). According to data from the European Commission, when its efforts in this regard began, there were 33 types of chargers in the European Union.

During this decade, the chaos was reduced, to the point that the European Commission affirms that at present there are already only three types of chargers, a great advance that, however, has met considerable resistance in its final phase, aimed at unifying the charging systems of various types of devices. A resistance led by Apple that, in its rejection of the single charger, claimed that it goes against innovation. shortly after it was confirmed that the regulatory initiative was still very much alive.

As you will remember, a little over a month ago it was anticipated that the regulation was already very close and today the wait is over, since as we can read on its website, the European Commission has proposed a common charger for electronic devices. And yes, you read that correctly, we are not talking only about smartphones, the norm affects smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers, and portable game consoles. For all cases, the single charger must use the USB-C connection standard.

Additionally, and in the context of European programs for the protection of the environment and the rationalization of resource consumption, the European Commission has proposed that devices and chargers stop being sold together. This part of the standard will be less well received by users, although it is true that over the last year many manufacturers have begun to apply it. The aim is to promote the sustainable use of chargers, something that will be easier with the arrival of the single charger.

These are the points established by the European Commission for the single charger:

A harmonized charging port for electronic devices – USB-C will be the common port, allowing consumers to charge their devices with the same USB-C charger, regardless of device brand.

– USB-C will be the common port, allowing consumers to charge their devices with the same USB-C charger, regardless of device brand. The harmonization of fast charging technology It will help prevent different manufacturers from unreasonably limiting the charging speed and will help to ensure that the charging speed is the same when using a compatible charger for a device.

It will help prevent different manufacturers from unreasonably limiting the charging speed and will help to ensure that the charging speed is the same when using a compatible charger for a device. The separate sale of chargers and electronic devices it will allow consumers to purchase a new electronic device without a new charger. This will limit the number of unwanted chargers purchased or unused. By reducing the number of new chargers produced and disposed of, it is estimated that the amount of e-waste will decrease by nearly 1,000 tons annually.

it will allow consumers to purchase a new electronic device without a new charger. This will limit the number of unwanted chargers purchased or unused. By reducing the number of new chargers produced and disposed of, it is estimated that the amount of e-waste will decrease by nearly 1,000 tons annually. Improved information for consumers– Manufacturers will need to provide relevant information on charging performance, including information on the power required by the device and whether it supports fast charging. This will make it easier for consumers to check whether their existing chargers meet the requirements of their new device or help them select a compatible charger. Together with the other measures, this action could help consumers limit the number of new chargers purchased, and help them save € 250 million per year on unnecessary charger purchases.

You have to take into account, yes, that this does not mean that single charger is already a reality. Palace things go slowly, the proverb says, and now the ball is on the roof of the European Parliament and the European Council, which must adopt the proposal of the Commission. And once this has happened, it will be established a 24-month margin so that all manufacturers affected by this regulation can adapt, making their devices compatible with the single charger.

We must also take into account another important aspect, and that is that this new regulation refers to the standard of connection of the single charger, but not to the part related to the power supply used by the charging system. The European Commission plans to address this problem by the end of 2021, although we will have to count on the long deadlines with which European regulators move, we will still have to wait a few years until the Commission and, consequently, the rest of the institutions, establish the expected regulations in this regard.

However, this is good news. The single charger is nothing but a standard, like the electrical outlets that we have in our homes, to give just one example. The problem? That with these deadlines it is difficult to respond to the high speed at which the technology sector moves.