Europa Universalis IV, another great game for free and forever on the Epic Games Store

Europa Universalis IV is the new video game given away this week on the Epic Games Store. And it should not be missed by any lover of the strategy genre or those who want to get closer to what it offers because it is an outstanding game.

Epic continues to give away one game per week in an aggressive strategy to promote its digital store and shorten distances in game distribution with the great leader in the sector, a Steam that precisely sells this game for 39 euros while Epic delivers it totally free and forever.

Europa Universalis IV is a 2013 game developed and distributed by Paradox as the fourth installment in one of the best series of empire building. Historical strategy where players can build and rule a nation from the late Middle Ages (1444AD) to the early modern periods (1821AD). Among its characteristics we can highlight:

Nation building is completely flexible and the possibilities are endless.

Experience the new system of monarchical power in which your decisions are influenced by the size of the man or woman who is at the top and will mark the future of the game.

The great personalities of the past are at your disposal to help you as you leave your mark on thousands of historical events.

Enjoy hundreds of years of gameplay on a lush topographic map with dynamic seasonal effects.

The trading system added a new dimension to the great trading empires of the time. Take control of vital trade routes and make the riches of the world swell your coffers.

Bring out your negotiating skills in a more intense diplomatic system. Take advantage of coalitions, royal marriages and support for the rebels and explore the possibilities of the new system of unilateral opinions.

Fight against your friends or try the cooperative multiplayer mode that allows multiple people to cooperate to control a single nation with up to 32 players. With improved chat and new matchmaking servers.

Europa Universalis IV, requirements

Another advantage of the classic games distributed a few years ago is that any user will be able to play it since its minimum hardware requirements are within the reach of any PC. Namely:

Processor: Intel Core i3-2105 / AMD FX 4300

RAM memory: 4 GB of RAM

Storage: 6 GB of disk space

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 – 1 GB / AMD Radeon HD 5850 – 1 GB. (Can be played on an Intel integrated)

It is available for Windows and MacOS systems. You can get Europa Universalis IV totally free and forever until October 7 at 5:00 p.m. where the weekly free game program will be renewed. To get it, you just have to enter the Epic store, log in with your account and add a game that we especially recommend to your account. And free!