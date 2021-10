A lucky punter is celebrating after winning a cool €500,000 in tonight’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning ticket was sold online, and the numbers are 08, 21, 44, 48, 49.

Sadly there was no winner of the €180 million Euromillions jackpot.

The winning numbers were 11, 13, 14, 36, 45 LUCKY STARS: 07, 09.

In total, over 72,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter