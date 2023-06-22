Euclid space telescope, to study dark matter and dark energy

- Advertisement -

The European Space Agency (ESA) is about to unlock the secrets of the dark universe. With the imminent launch of your spaceship, euclidthe agency hopes to shed light on the biggest enigmas in the cosmos: dark energy and dark matter.

Euclid’s Mission

Designed to investigate two essential, if perplexing, components of the universe – the dark energy and the dark matter -, Euclid is the hope of the scientific community to better understand these phenomena. Dark energy is the force believed to be responsible for the accelerating expansion of the universe. Dark matter, on the other hand, is considered the cosmic glue that holds the universe together, accounting for around 80% of its mass.

An expected release

The road to the launch of Euclid has not been without its obstacles. Originally, the ship was to be sent into space on a Russian Soyuz rocket. However, due to geopolitical tensions resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this plan fell through. Now, finally, Euclid is scheduled to launch on a company-owned Falcon 9 rocket on July 1. SpaceX.

studying dark matter

Euclid will use a technique known as gravitational lens to study dark matter. This technique is based on observing how light from distant galaxies is bent and distorted as it passes through dark matter. By recording and studying these distortions, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of this mysterious substance.

Analyzing dark energy

In addition to his study of dark matter, Euclid will also examine dark energy. This will be accomplished by looking at how the expansion of the universe has changed over time. In this way, scientists will be able to trace a history of the expansion of the universe, which in turn may help unlock the secrets of the nature of dark energy.

Euclid is an ambitious leap into the unknown. The desire to understand what cannot be seen is a testament to humanity’s inquisitive spirit. The answers that Euclid can provide will not only help us better understand our universe, but could also open up new avenues of research and theorizing in the field of cosmology.

