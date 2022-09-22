EU privacy advocates sue against Europol’s mass surveillance powers

Under the new mandate, can also evaluate data from non-suspects on a large scale. The EU data protection officer, on the other hand, is going to the European Court of Justice.

The EU data protection officer, Wojciech Wiewiórowski, is taking the long-standing dispute about the accumulation of huge mountains of data and big data analyzes by Europol to an extreme: According to his own statements, on September 16 he requested that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) review two relevant provisions of the recently amended Europol regulation annulled. Articles 74a and 74b would have the effect “of retrospectively legalizing Europol’s practice of processing large amounts of personal data of individuals without a proven link to criminal activity”.

Big data analyzes for the EU states

The controversial new Europol regulation came into force at the end of June. With the reform, the EU legislators significantly expanded the mandate for the European Police Office. In the future, its investigators will be able to process extensive and complex data sets and support the member states in their fight serious crime and terrorism with big data analyses.

National criminal prosecution authorities in particular, such as the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) or the French national police, have been supplying Europol with large amounts of data for years. According to estimates, the data storage of the police office now comprises at least four petabytes at the latest with the infiltration of the encrypted communication services Sky ECC and Encrochat.

As early as 2020, Wiewiórowski complained that Europol investigators had exceeded their and acted illegally by collecting and analyzing unmanageable amounts of data. Non-suspects such as victims, witnesses or contacts run the risk of being “unlawfully associated with criminal activity throughout the EU”.

“Serious risks” for those affected

At the beginning of the year, the inspector then ordered that the law enforcement agency would have to decide within six months whether it was allowed to store and use personal information received for a longer period of time. However, this requirement became largely obsolete with the amended mandate.

With his lawsuit, Wiewiórowski soberly states that the EU legislators have decided to “retrospectively legalize this type of data processing” and thus “override” his order. He therefore felt compelled to take action against the two articles. It is important to protect “legal certainty for individuals in the highly sensitive area of ​​criminal prosecution,” he said, explaining his approach to the ECJ. The processing of personal data in this area “entails serious risks for the data subjects”.

The head of office also wants to ensure “that the EU legislator does not unduly ‘shift the target post in the area of ​​privacy and data protection, where the independent nature of the exercise of enforcement powers by a supervisory authority requires legal certainty in relation to the rules to be enforced ‘”. He does not shy away from criticizing the actions of the MEPs and the member states.

Deletion obligation lifted

According to Wiewiórowski, when collecting data under the previous Europol regulation, citizens could at least assume that upon receipt of their personal data, Europol would be obliged “to check within six months whether there was a connection to criminal activity”. Otherwise, relevant information – as prescribed by him – should be deleted in a first step by January 4, 2023 at the latest. However, the new regulations allowed the investigators to continue processing the data that had not yet been deleted despite the order.

“The decision of the co-legislators to introduce such changes undermines the independent exercise of the powers of the supervisory authorities,” said the supervisor. The contested provisions set a troubling precedent: authorities could “anticipate possible backlash from lawmakers aimed at overriding their oversight activities depending on political will.”

Inspectors could be forced to “consider political preferences,” says Wiewiórowski. It would be possible to subject them to “undue political pressure” which “undermines their independence enshrined in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights”.

Europol itself recently described its new powers as follows: It is now in a position to “process personal data without categorizing the data subject, for as long and whenever this is necessary to support a specific ongoing criminal investigation”. This plays an important role in dealing with large and complex data sets, which can only be categorized “when the relevant information has been extracted and analyzed”.



