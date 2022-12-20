EU may force smartphone makers to go back to using removable batteries

All manufacturers of mobile phones, cars and other battery-powered devices must report their product’s carbon footprint. In addition, companies will be inspected from the extraction of lithium in nature to battery recycling after use.

The novelty is part of a bill that seeks to make batteries more “reusable and sustainable”, and the measure can start to be applied from 2024.

After making the USB-C connection mandatory across the continent, the European Union now wants to force smartphone makers to return to the use of removable batteries in their devices 🇧🇷

The new regulation also requires consumer companies to design their devices in such a way that the consumer is able to replace the battery himself. That is, the idea is to go back to the time where it was enough to remove the smartphone cover to change the battery.

The European Union also wants to expand the recycling of electronic devices, and the objective is to collect 45% of the recyclable materials from electronic devices by 2023 and 73% by 2030. In addition, in the case of electric vehicles, the block aims to collect 100% of materials that can be recycled.

For now, the new European Union regulation has not yet been voted on in the European Parliament, but certainly Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi will feel the impact of the law as soon as it is passed.

That’s because all manufacturers will be forced to rethink the design of their devices, something that should be happening now, since it’s already certain that the law will be passed.

What do you think of the European Union initiative? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.