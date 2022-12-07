EU may block Meta from showing personalized ads on Facebook and Instagram

Target can be prevented from display ads based on data collection and personal preferences of users in the European Union. The information was confirmed by two people who have access to a new block privacy rule.
According to these sources, the intention is to follow something similar to what Apple ended up doing on iOS and prevent Facebook and Instagram from using data collection to target ads.
Thus, the only way for the company to continue displaying personalized advertising will be through express permission from the user.
That is, the social network will need to display a pop-up asking for permission to work with targeted ads again.
For now, the Irish privacy regulator has not yet issued its final decision on the matter, but people working at the body believe that it will soon be published.
In addition, the possibility of the social network receiving a “heavy fine” for the recurring practice of data collection is also being studied.
Meta has not commented on the matter, but it must be remembered that the company saw its revenues fall after Apple blocked personalized ads on iOS. If the European Union measure comes into force, the situation could get even worse.