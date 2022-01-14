EU lax ‘greenwash’ could be worse than disease

Ursula von der Leyen is damaging her credibility on climate change. The so-called European Commission taxonomy is supposed to ensure that investors and governments channel funds towards projects that are meaningfully green. The fine print of the president’s latest draft could do the opposite.

The inclusion in the taxonomy of nuclear and carbon-emitting gas projects is a setback, given their character as a quality mark. European politicians lobbied for their inclusion because publicly funded projects deemed compliant with the taxonomy could benefit from European Union recovery funds and possibly easier compliance with budget and state aid rules. Instead of cleaning up their energy systems, they have messed up the taxonomy.

The new draft, released in secret on December 31, is especially outrageous. It allows new gas plants to comply with the taxonomy if they emit 550 kilograms of carbon dioxide per year for each kilowatt of capacity. That equates to 11 tons of carbon emissions over the proposed life of 20 years. This is bad enough: if these plants were to replace all of the EU’s coal capacity, they could still create more than 1 billion tonnes of CO2, 4% of global energy-related emissions in 2019.

University College Dublin professor Andreas Hoepner, a member of the original group of technical experts on taxonomy, believes that this modification also creates a problematic loophole. Since allowable emissions are averaged over a 20-year period, a project that releases more than 550 kilograms of carbon per year in a shorter period can still comply with the taxonomy. Its promoters would only have to demonstrate that emissions will decrease over time thanks to carbon capture, use and storage (CUAC) technology, even though it is not currently commercially viable.

The developer of a gas plant could issue a green bond with a maturity of, for example, 7 years, and expel the 20-year CO2 budget in that period. Investors, who bought $ 500 billion in green bonds last year, could say they are investing sustainably. But they wouldn’t have to worry about whether or not the CUAC technology actually materializes, as their bonds would expire before they were supposed to go into action. Promoters would get cheaper capital. And governments would obtain new gas plants to avoid supply crises like the current one, which has sent prices skyrocketing.

The one that loses is the planet. If the project is not reviewed, more CO2 could be emitted than Europe can afford to meet its decarbonisation targets. And the taxonomy, which is supposed to help end the green facelift, will instead allow it.